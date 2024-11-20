Verbose album titles are back in. It’s all thanks to Courting, who earned our revered Band To Watch title for the release of their album New Last Name in January and are already announcing its follow-up today, called Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story.’

The spunky lead single “Pause At You” is out now. About it, vocalist Sean Murphy-O’Neill said, “‘Pause At You’ is a culmination of everything we’ve been working on over the last few years — an observation on night time paranoia mixed about with night out ecstasy. Light outing, floor filling, tie undressing, rock.”

“We wanted to keep everything incredibly direct — to hit everyone in the face and leave,” he added about the LP. “Pause At You” exemplifies this straightforwardness; the chorus is startlingly catchy and unforgettable. Watch director Charlie Barclay Harris’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rollback Intro”

02 “Stealth Rollback”

03 “Pause at You”

04 “Namcy”

05 “Eleven Sent (This Time)”

06 “After You”

07 “Lust for Life”

08 “Likely place for them to be”

Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ is out 3/14 via Lower Third. Pre-order it here.