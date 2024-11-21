Hey, two more new Aminé songs! Just shy of a month ago, the Portland rapper released “Adam” and the Smino-assisted “Passenger Princess“; now, he’s back with another two-fer with “s2wik” and “Wingz,” the latter of which features Twin Cities producer/rapper Cardo Got Wings. Together, all four songs comprise Aminé’s new EP .mp.3s.

“s2wik” is Aminé in full-on pop mode, backed by a snappy breakbeat and drenched in AutoTune. “Wingz,” meanwhile, has a more woozy cloud rap feel. Listen to the full EP below.