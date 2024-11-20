The Coachella 2025 Lineup Is Here

It has arrived. The Coachella Festival, America’s largest and most consequential live-music marathon, has announced the lineup for its 2025 edition, complete with a poster full of fascinating font-size politics. Coachella usually doesn’t unveil its lineup until January, but rumors have been swirling for weeks, and now the whole thing is here. Yesterday, Post Malone gave away the news that he’ll do Sunday night headliner duty. As TMZ reported earlier today, the bill also includes headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Travis Scott. (Scott gets the same bottom-of-the-poster spot as No Doubt last year, and it’s billed as “Travis Scott designs the desert,” which looks goofy.) Contrary to previous reports, Fred again.. is not on this bill, but plenty of other people are.

Charli XCX, for instance, has apparently not ascended to festival-headliner status, even after the huge year that she just had. She’s in the immediate-support slot, and she shares that billing with Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion. The classic-lineup Misfits reunion is also high up on the bill, as are people like the Prodigy, FKA twigs, Mustard, Clairo, Benson Boone, the Marías, Zedd, beabadoobee, and BlackPink members LISA and JENNIE, both of whom are performing separate solo sets on different nights.

Other artists on the lineup include GloRilla, the Go-Go’s, Yeat, Tyla, Marina, Shoreline Mafia, T-Pain, Japanese Breakfast, Darkside, Arca, Shaboozey, Jimmy Eat World, Three 6 Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, A. G. Cook, Viagra Boys, Amyl And The Sniffers, Amaarae, Blonde Redhead, the Circle Jerks, Eyedress, julie, horsegiirL, Speed, Gel, BigXThaPlug, the Dare, salute, Snow Strippers, Fcukers, Wisp, Ravyn Lanae, TOPS, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Kneecap, Glixen, vs self, Kumo 99, and Together Pangea. Portishead’s Beth Gibbons will play one of her rare American solo sets, and Basement Jaxx and Miike Snow will make their festival returns. Also, Yo Gabba Gabba?

The whole thing goes down 4/11-13 and 4/18-20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. God knows we will have too much to say about all those font sizes tomorrow. For now, head over here for details.