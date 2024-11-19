Post Malone Headlining Coachella 2025

It’ll probably be a few weeks before Coachella announces their 2025 lineup, but little birds have been giving us clues here and there about who might perform. Last month, we heard that Fred again.. was a “lock” for the festival. Today, Post Malone has announced his forthcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour — his words, not mine — in support of his recent country-crossover album F-1 Trillion. And would you look at that? He’s got shows in Indio, California scheduled for Apr. 13 and 20.

Now, neither Posty nor Coachella have explicitly confirmed he’ll be headlining the fest. But those dates and that location all line up perfectly, so we’ll take it. No word yet on whether or not he’ll be giving tattoos there. See Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour announcement below.