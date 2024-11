Last month, Ela Minus announced Dia, the follow-up to her 2020 debut Acts Of Rebellion. So far the Colombian singer-producer has unveiled “Combat” and “Broken,” and today she’s sharing another taste with “Upwards.”

“Upwards” is a zippy, futuristic tune about “safeguarding yourself, your body, and your soul,” according to Minus. It comes with a music video directed by Albert Estruch and Marc Sancho. Check it out below.

Dia is out 1/17 via Domino.