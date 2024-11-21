Elvis Costello Releases Album & Plays Colbert With T Bone Burnett, Announces Tour With Steve Nieve

Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett first worked together in 1985, when they released “The People’s Limousine,” a single that was credited to the Coward Brothers, those guys’ fictional alter-egos. A year later, Burnett co-produced Costello’s recently-reissued classic King Of America. It took nearly 40 years, but Costello and Burnett have now made a full Coward Brothers album. Costello has also written a Christopher Guest-directed comedy podcast to go along with it.

Today, Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett release their Coward Brothers album, and the podcast of the same name also arrives today on Audible. Last night, Costello and Burnett were guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where they sat for an interview and did a performance. In their interview, Burnett said that Costello, despite not being American, knows more about American music than anyone else he’s ever met, and the two reminisced on all their years playing music together. They also kept the kayfabe up, acting all upset upon learning that the Coward Brothers would perform on the very same episode.

In their Coward Brothers guise, Costello and Burnett performed “Always,” their new album’s simple and lovely opening track. As an online bonus, they also did the rootsy rave-up “Like Licorice.” Watch the interview and the performances below.

And since the Coward Brothers album is out today, you can stream that below.

In other Elvis Costello news, the man just announced a North American tour with keyboardist Steve Nieve, the man who’s probably his longest-tenured collaborator. Nieve was a member of Costello’s Attractions, and they’ve been playing together ever since. Check out their itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

2/19 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

2/21 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

2/22 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

2/24 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

2/25 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

2/27 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

3/01 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot

3/02 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

3/04 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

3/05 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

3/07 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

3/08 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

3/12 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

3/14 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

The Coward Brothers is out now on New West.