Earlier in the week, we got to hear Moses Sumney and ANOHNI teaming up to cover “Is It Cold In The Water,” a track released by SOPHIE six years ago. (That one’s on the just-released TRAИƧA compilation.) Today, coincidentally, Rahim Redcar (formerly known as Christine And The Queens) has also shared a tribute to the late pop singer and producer. Redcar is covering “It’s OK To Cry,” which appeared on SOPHIE’s 2018 debut album, Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Rahim Redcar’s shared his latest album, HOPECORE, in September. Meanwhile, SOPHIE’s posthumously released project Sophie, came out around the very same time. Redcar has been performing “It’s OK To Cry” on every night of his still-ongoing club tour. Listen below: