New York indie-poppers TOLEDO just shared the single “Zelda” in October, and prior to that we got April’s Popped Heart EP. Today, for Grand Jury’s ongoing 10th Anniversary project, where the label asks their bands, current and classic, to cover songs from the catalog, TOLEDO are back to cover Jordana’s 2020 track “I Wanna.”

“We were immediately drawn to Jordana for her musicianship, and for the way her music is able to span all genres,” the band says. “It’s because of her effective songwriting that we were able to comfortably pull this song into a new space. We were listening to a lot of Yo La Tengo while recording this. We had a ton of fun playing with tape delay and our (fake but official) mellotron. This is also one of our only duets! So far.”

Listen below.