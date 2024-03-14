Yes, that’s really the artwork for TOLEDO’s new EP Popped Heart. It is definitely memorable! It will haunt my darkest dreams! The lead single from this project, though, is nice and pretty, as TOLEDO songs tend to be.

“In Yr Head (1818)” is presumably the “EDM” song the duo teased on Twitter a few weeks ago. It’s definitely an electronic pop song, and you can move your body to the beat. It still feels like indie-pop despite that programmed beat — sort of like latter-day Bon Iver with some of the abstraction wrung out of it?

Listen below.

Popped Heart is out 4/12.