Father John Misty Responds To Kendrick Lamar Catalog Synchronicity With “God’s Trash”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News November 23, 2024 10:29 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday (Nov. 22), Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropped the new album GNX. It also happened to be release day for Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana, and many are discussing the similarities of the two musicians’ LP schedules over the years.

A user on X tweeted at FJM, “i’m so sorry that you happened to drop on the worst possible day to drop a new album,” to which Josh Tillman replied, “it’s okay only other times it’s happened was 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2022.” The rap great and the indie polymath both released records in those years, though this is the first time the releases were on the same day. FJM also left out that in 2018 Lamar unveiled Black Panther: The Album while he unleashed God’s Favorite Customer. FJM also reacted by posting the new song “God’s Trash” to Instagram; he’s played it live throughout the fall but it’s not on Mahashmashana, and the cover is a playful allusion to Lamar.

On the bright side, FJM got some love from Cher, who tweeted praise for his 2017 tune “Real Love Baby.” Check out “God’s Trash” below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Father John Misty (@fatherjohnmisty)

