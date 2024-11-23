Father John Misty Responds To Kendrick Lamar Catalog Synchronicity With “God’s Trash”

On Friday (Nov. 22), Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropped the new album GNX. It also happened to be release day for Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana, and many are discussing the similarities of the two musicians’ LP schedules over the years.

A user on X tweeted at FJM, “i’m so sorry that you happened to drop on the worst possible day to drop a new album,” to which Josh Tillman replied, “it’s okay only other times it’s happened was 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2022.” The rap great and the indie polymath both released records in those years, though this is the first time the releases were on the same day. FJM also left out that in 2018 Lamar unveiled Black Panther: The Album while he unleashed God’s Favorite Customer. FJM also reacted by posting the new song “God’s Trash” to Instagram; he’s played it live throughout the fall but it’s not on Mahashmashana, and the cover is a playful allusion to Lamar.

On the bright side, FJM got some love from Cher, who tweeted praise for his 2017 tune “Real Love Baby.” Check out “God’s Trash” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Father John Misty (@fatherjohnmisty)

i’m so sorry that you happened to drop on the worst possible day to drop a new album — coffee investigations (@eventualforever) November 22, 2024

dude how https://t.co/tzWkv1Q8lU — Father John Misty (@fatherjohnmisty) November 23, 2024

Father John Misty backstage at Coachella VIP in 2011: [accidentally bumps into Kendrick Lamar, mildly jostling his drink]: Oops. Sorry about that. Kendrick Lamar in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2024: pic.twitter.com/zHmUK2SHK6 — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) November 22, 2024