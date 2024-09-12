Kendrick Lamar Drops First New Song Since “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar isn’t done releasing new music this year. After spending the first half of 2024 laying waste to Drake, Kendrick was announced as the headliner for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now he’s dropped his first new song since “Not Like Us.”

The new track is only on Instagram for now. Some people are unofficially calling it “Watch The Party Die.” It contains references to his collaborator Terrace Martin and the Christian rapper Lecrae: “A n**** wonder what Lecrae would do/ Terrace Martin said I’m mentally with layers it’s true.” He also seemingly takes a shot at DJ Akademiks: “The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary/ Let me know when they turn up as a casualty.” The larger context, of course, is his feud with Drake, which is addressed right away: “I think it’s time to watch the party die/ This shit done got too wicked to apologize/ It’s different, get him whacked and disqualified.”

Does this mean he’s shifting into album mode? I hope so. Listen below.