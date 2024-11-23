Kanye West Sued For Sexual Assault Of Model On La Roux Video Set

Last month, Kanye West’s ex-assistant sued him for allegedly drugging and raping her at a Diddy party. Now, the disgraced rapper is also facing a lawsuit from model Jenn An for allegedly sexually assaulting her and strangling her in 2010 on the set for La Roux’s “In For The Kill” music video.

The filming transpired around Sept. 7 of that year at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel. According to the suit obtained by TheWrap, West allegedly picked An to be a background actor and model by saying, “Give me the Asian girl.” She said, “I’m not wearing very much,” and he answered, “That’s why I chose you.”

Next, he allegedly ordered other background actors and models to leave and began filming the sexual assault. An claims he strangled her, then “rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her (which Plaintiff believed lasted for over a minute) to emulate forced oral sex, and screamed, ‘This is art. This is fucking art. I am like Picasso.’”

The suit also names Interscope and Universal Music Group for allegedly enabling West to “gag Plaintiff on a music video set, without consequence.” It claims Universal Music Group and its named affiliates “systematically discriminates against women, by continuing to work with artists with well-documented histories of sexual harassment and discrimination” and that both record labels and “other high-profile figures within the industry [tried to] ‘bury’ the incident.”

An seeks a trial by jury for punitive damages, attorney costs, and “damages for mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to reputation.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.