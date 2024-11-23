Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & Nas Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s “Wacced Out Murals” Namechecks

Everyone’s recovering from Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album drop from Friday (Nov. 22). GNX has some namechecks, and Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Nas have responded to theirs.

On “Wacced Out Murals,” Lamar raps, “I used to bump Tha Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down… Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.” Lil Wayne is not too happy about these lines, which reference the NFL picking Lamar over Lil Wayne for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. He wrote on X, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

On the other hand, Nas supported Lamar on Instagram, writing, “Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this shit alive and at the forefront. Salute King!” As for Snoop Dogg, Lamar raps, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” alluding to Drake’s Lamar diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle” that featured AI vocals from Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. Snoop reacted on X with a lot of fire emojis, confirming, “It was the edibles,” and calling him the “west west king.”

Man wtf I do?!

I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 23, 2024

