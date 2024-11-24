Watch Arooj Aftab Perform “Raat Ki Rani” On Jools Holland

Watch Arooj Aftab Perform “Raat Ki Rani” On Jools Holland

News November 24, 2024 11:56 AM By Abby Jones

Arooj Aftab — perhaps one of the most effortlessly cool musicians out there right now — recently released her new album Night Reign, which she teased with the single “Raat Ki Rani.” The New York-via-Pakistan artist played that song on a new episode of Later… With Jools Holland. Unsurprisingly, the performance was effortlessly cool, with Aftab backed by a small string section (harp included). She also wore sunglasses even though she was in a dimly-lit room. Watch it below.

