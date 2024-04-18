In 2021, Arooj Aftab’s released her third studio album, Vulture Prince, whose track “Mohabbat” won a Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance. Last year, the Pakistani artist teamed up with jazz pianist Vijay Iyer and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily for a collaborative project entitled Love In Exile. Today, she’s announcing her new LP Night Reign.

Aftab is previewing Night Reign with the lead single “Raat Ki Rani,” out now with a music video directed by actress Tessa Thompson and produced by Kishori Rajan. “‘Raat Ki Rani’ is about a person whose allure, magnetism, and charisma floats through a beautiful evening garden party,” Aftab said in a statement.

The album has contributions from James Francies, Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist, Vijay Iyer, Marc Anthony Thompson, Moor Mother, Joel Ross, and Chocolate Genius, Inc. Watch the “Raat Ki Rani” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aey Nehin”

02 “Na Gul”

03 “Autumn Leaves” (Feat. James Francies)

04 “Bolo Na” (Feat. Moor Mother, Joel Ross)

05 “Saaqi” (Feat. Vijay Iyer)

06 “Last Night (Reprise)” (Feat. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist)

07 “Raat Ki Rani”

08 “Whiskey”

09 “Zameen” (Feat. Chocolate Genius, Inc.)

Night Reign is out 5/31 on Verve.