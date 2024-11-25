My Bloody Valentine Announce First Show In Seven Years

The members of My Bloody Valentine are still going strong, but they haven’t played a live show together since 2018. That’ll change next year, however, as the shoegaze pioneers have announced a show in Dublin on Nov. 22, 2025, which — unless something happens in the next 12 months — will mark their first gig in seven years. It’ll also be their first headlining Ireland concert since 1992, which is surprising, since half of My Bloody Valentine is from there. General sale starts this Friday, Nov. 29, but subscribers to MBV’s newsletter can get pre-sale access starting Tuesday.

general ticket sale starts friday november 29th 10:00 GMT sign up to our newsletter at https://t.co/hbsoKgsEXW before november 26th 9:00 GMT to get presale access@foggy_notions

@davidconnaughton_foggynotions

@connaughtonshane pic.twitter.com/KjJiny8ELQ — my bloody valentine (@MBVofficial) November 25, 2024