Bambara – “Pray To Me”

It’s been five years since the Brooklyn-via-Athens, Georgia post-punk trio released their album Stray. In a few months, Bambara will follow that LP with Birthmarks, the new LP that they recorded with Bark Psychosis member and These New Puritans producer Graham Sutton. Lead single “Pray To Me” brings a dramatic sense of sweep and a hard-pounding near-industrial backbeat. Here’s what Bambara’s Reid Bateh says about it:

A one-eyed man arrives at a country karaoke night with a knife in his pocket and a plan to win over Elena, the object of his obsession. His fantasy unravels when he sees her kissing a stranger—her boyfriend—at the bar. The music barrels along with a raucous mania, mirroring the one-eyed man’s spiraling psyche as it begins to whirl toward a murderous climax.

Below, check out “Pray To Me” and the Birthmarks tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hiss”

02 “Letters From Sing Sing”

03 “Face Of Love”

04 “Pray To Me”

05 “Holy Bones”

06 “Elena’s Dream”

07 “Because You Asked”

08 “Dive Shrine”

09 “Smoke”

10 “Loretta”

Birthmarks is out 3/12 on Wharf Cat/Bella Union.