Bambara – “Pray To Me”

New Music November 25, 2024 9:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Bambara – “Pray To Me”

New Music November 25, 2024 9:27 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been five years since the Brooklyn-via-Athens, Georgia post-punk trio released their album Stray. In a few months, Bambara will follow that LP with Birthmarks, the new LP that they recorded with Bark Psychosis member and These New Puritans producer Graham Sutton. Lead single “Pray To Me” brings a dramatic sense of sweep and a hard-pounding near-industrial backbeat. Here’s what Bambara’s Reid Bateh says about it:

A one-eyed man arrives at a country karaoke night with a knife in his pocket and a plan to win over Elena, the object of his obsession. His fantasy unravels when he sees her kissing a stranger—her boyfriend—at the bar. The music barrels along with a raucous mania, mirroring the one-eyed man’s spiraling psyche as it begins to whirl toward a murderous climax.

Below, check out “Pray To Me” and the Birthmarks tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hiss”
02 “Letters From Sing Sing”
03 “Face Of Love”
04 “Pray To Me”
05 “Holy Bones”
06 “Elena’s Dream”
07 “Because You Asked”
08 “Dive Shrine”
09 “Smoke”
10 “Loretta”

Birthmarks is out 3/12 on Wharf Cat/Bella Union.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise Album GNX

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar GNX

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest