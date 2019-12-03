Bambara – “Sing Me To The Street”

Bambara is an Athens, Georgia-born band, formulated by brothers Reid and Blaze Bateh along with bassist William Brookshire in 2012. Though the trio is now based in Brooklyn, their Western-influenced, oft-melancholic output hasn’t been beleaguered by time. Today they’re announcing a fresh set of tour dates supporting a new album called Stray due out in February. It serves as a follow-up to 2018’s Shadow on Everything. The band has already shared one track from the album, “Serafina,” and today are sharing another titled “Sing Me To The Street.”

Surfed out, whammy-doused guitar strums kick off the track. They’re underscored by bossa-nova-sounding percussion, as a sultry mood begins to take hold with baritone sighs. The way this track uses brass to build up and out — despite the haunting resonance of the deep vocals — is reminiscent of Father John Misty’s sensibility throughout I Love You, Honeybear. Also on the song are vocals from Anina Ivry-Block of Palberta, and Drew Citron from Beverly and Public Practice. Their combined vocals form a dreamy, airy choir that lifts the gloom into the clouds.

Describing the song, lead singer Reid Bateh said: ‘”Sing Me to the Street’ is about loneliness, isolation, and the dreamy allure of chaos. The song follows an unnamed character wandering the streets of a vast city that feels both alive and abandoned, as he attempts to silence the persistent song of oblivion singing in his head.”

Listen to “Sing Me To The Street” below, and also check out Bambara’s first single “Serafina.”

TOUR DATES:

03/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/07 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

05/08 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ The Sound House

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

05/12 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

05/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

05/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

05/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

05/18 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

05/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

05/20 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park

05/21 – Lefﬁnge, BE @ De Zwerver

05/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

05/25 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

05/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Sunny Red

05/29 – Mainz, DE @ Kulturclub Schon Schön

05/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

06/02 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

06/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

Stray is out 2/14 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.