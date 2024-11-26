Courtney Love Says Her New Album Will Feature Michael Stipe And Will Sergeant, But Not “Rude” PJ Harvey

Last fall, Courtney Love teased a new solo album on TikTok, saying it was “the longest record that’s ever been written in the history of rock, so it better fuckin’ be good, no filler.” It would be the first since 2010’s Nobody’s Daughter, but it still hasn’t arrived. But now the Hole leader is talking about a new LP again.

In a new interview, The Standard asked Love who she’d like to collab with, and she answered:

I don’t do “collabs” — man, I hate that word! However, I have co-written songs with some people on this album. [REM’s Michael] Stipe mentioned our collaboration to The New York Times, so I can say it’s gorgeous. I fell down weeping hearing his voice — it’s better than ever! I thought I knew the outcome, but I’m still the grasshopper while Michael is the sensei. There are others I can’t mention; I didn’t intend for any collaborations.

“I would love to work with Kendrick Lamar; I have a mad crush on him,” she added, and then gave a spicy anecdote about PJ Harvey:

I did ask PJ Harvey to come back — I wanted just one of her great iconic Stones guitar riffs. We have a relationship; I’ve endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me. So I wrote her about how fucking rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it’s not okay — she hasn’t played rock music in 100 years! Her first five albums are great; after that, she ventured into art space (though I do love the Last Living Rose, which feels like a John Donne poem with… WTF? A tuba?).

Love added that she “nearly fainted” when Will Sergeant of Echo And The Bunnymen agreed to work with her, calling him “my favorite guitarist on earth.” “If you lined up Jimmy Page, Jonny Greenwood, and Will Sergeant, I’d pick Sergeant every time; it’s insane! He’s on this album and elevating songs beyond description,” she explained. She also said she’d love to work with Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Stormzy, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube. Not a bad roster.

Sergeant subsequently wrote on social media, “Evening all my old friend Courtney Love has spilled the beans, so I think I can now. Been working on her amazing new record. Been a trip, she gave me complete artistic freedom. Loved every minute, autoharp, electric mandolin, Bulbul Tarang, baritone guitar plus layers of 12 & 6 string guitars.”