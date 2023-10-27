Courtney Love Previews New Solo Album Apparently Coming Christmastime

In 2004, Courtney Love released her debut solo album America’s Sweetheart and followed that in 2010 with Nobody’s Daughter, an LP credited to Hole even though Love was the only member of the band involved. Since then, she’s kept busy with one-off singles like “You Know My Name,” “Miss Narcissist,” and “Mother“; an aborted actual Hole reunion; a newly completed memoir; and various feuds and lawsuits. Now it looks like Love’s long-gestating next solo album will be out before the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Love reactivated a dormant “unofficial” TikTok account and shared several short teasers of herself singing and lip-syncing along to recorded songs. In one video, she explained what she’s up to:

“It’s Courtney, hi. I’m not going to have an official TikTok. I’m just gonna upload some teasers from my album that’s coming out… Christmas, if we’re lucky. I’m just gonna upload some teasers. This is not an official page. If you get this in your For You page, then the AI is listening. There’s just some songs, little bits… I’m not giving too much away from my album which is probably out Christmas.”

She added in another video that she thinks it is “the longest record that’s ever been written in the history of rock, so it better fuckin’ be good, no filler.”

Earlier this week, People reported that Love and Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain had recently married Tony Hawk’s son Riley, with Michael Stipe officiating.

Watch clips previewing Courtney Love’s new album below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@courtneylove131/video/7293700978631511328