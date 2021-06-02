Courtney Love Now Says Hole Reunion “Just Not Gonna Happen”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

News June 2, 2021 12:09 PM By James Rettig

At various points over the last few years, it seemed like a Hole reunion was possible, especially around the 20th anniversary of Celebrity Skin. But in a new interview with Vogue, Courtney Love emphatically says there will be no reunion when asked about it.

“No, absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it,” Love said. “Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

It does appear that all of Hole’s members are on good terms, though. “We’re all really good friends and Melissa and I are especially close — we talk every day,” Love said, adding: “But Eric is kinda off-the-grid right now — I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism.”

Love participated in the interview to promote her new video performance series with Juliette Jackson of the Big Moon in which she’ll cover some of her favorite songs. The series is called Bruises Of Roses and the first track Love tackled is the folk song “California Stars,” which Woody Guthrie wrote but never recorded. Other covers planned for the series include Simon & Garfunkel and Elliott Smith.

