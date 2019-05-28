It’s reunion season, apparently! Last week, Stephen Malkmus said another Pavement reunion is “realistic.” Sleater-Kinney will soon return with their first album since 2015. And now, Courtney Love says Hole are “definitely talking about” a reunion. Outside of a two song set at the Patty Schemel doc afterparty in 2012, the classic lineup of Love, Schemel, Eric Erlandson, and Melissa Auf der Maur has not played a show since 1998.

They recently spoke to the Guardian for Live Through This’ 25th anniversary. “We are definitely talking about it,” Love said, regarding Hole re-forming and touring the album. “There’s nothing wrong with honoring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”

Love has teased the reunion off and on for a while. In the meantime, members of the classic lineup have been pursuing their own projects. Hole drummer Schemel released her memoir, Hit So Hard, back in 2017 and bassist Auf der Maur is now in charge of the Hudson, New York arts and events space known as Basilica Hudson.