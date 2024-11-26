The Republic Of Wolves – “Somewhere Unoccupied” (Kevin Devine Cover)
The Republic Of Wolves closed out last year with the surprise album Why Would Anyone Want To Live This Long? On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Long Island band shared a cover of fellow New York native Kevin Devine’s song “Somewhere Unoccupied.”
The group’s take on “Somewhere Unoccupied” is mellower, transforming the rock anthem into more of a ballad. On Instagram, they wrote: “Kevin Devine has always been a big influence on our songwriting, and his 2013 album Bubblegum is one of our favorite records of all time. We’ve wanted to cover something off of it for a while, and now we have! Please enjoy.” Check it out below, alongside the original.
