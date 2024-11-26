The Republic Of Wolves closed out last year with the surprise album Why Would Anyone Want To Live This Long? On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Long Island band shared a cover of fellow New York native Kevin Devine’s song “Somewhere Unoccupied.”

The group’s take on “Somewhere Unoccupied” is mellower, transforming the rock anthem into more of a ballad. On Instagram, they wrote: “Kevin Devine has always been a big influence on our songwriting, and his 2013 album Bubblegum is one of our favorite records of all time. We’ve wanted to cover something off of it for a while, and now we have! Please enjoy.” Check it out below, alongside the original.

<a href="https://therepublicofwolves.bandcamp.com/track/somewhere-unoccupied">Somewhere Unoccupied by The Republic Of Wolves</a>

