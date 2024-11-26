The Republic Of Wolves – “Somewhere Unoccupied” (Kevin Devine Cover)

New Music November 25, 2024 8:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The Republic Of Wolves – “Somewhere Unoccupied” (Kevin Devine Cover)

New Music November 25, 2024 8:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The Republic Of Wolves closed out last year with the surprise album Why Would Anyone Want To Live This Long? On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Long Island band shared a cover of fellow New York native Kevin Devine’s song “Somewhere Unoccupied.”

The group’s take on “Somewhere Unoccupied” is mellower, transforming the rock anthem into more of a ballad. On Instagram, they wrote: “Kevin Devine has always been a big influence on our songwriting, and his 2013 album Bubblegum is one of our favorite records of all time. We’ve wanted to cover something off of it for a while, and now we have! Please enjoy.” Check it out below, alongside the original.


Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

5 days ago 0

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & Nas Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s “Wacced Out Murals” Namechecks

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar GNX

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest