Long Island rock band the Republic Of Wolves are back today with a whole new surprise LP. The group has not released anything since 2018’s Shrine, which our beloved former colleague Michael Nelson called “their Dark Side Of The Moon. (Or at least their The Bends.)” Its follow-up is finally here; it’s called Why Would Anyone Want To Live This Long?

The Republic Of Wolves grew out of Long Island’s post-hardcore scene, and you can hear bits of emo, post-rock, and down-the-middle indie in their sound. Vocalist Mason Maggio reminds me of a Warped Tour David Bazan, but there are also outbursts of intense shouting amidst all the melody. Ultimately, I’m pressed by both the songwriting and arrangements that strike a great balance between moody textures and ripping riffs. If you’re into big guitars at epic scale with a bit of a radio-ready sheen, this record might be for you. Listen below.