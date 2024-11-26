Trey Songz Ordered To Pay $11M To Cop Allegedly Assaulted In Las Vegas

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

News November 26, 2024 11:28 AM By Tom Breihan

In 2021, the R&B star Trey Songz was accused of sexual misconduct after his 37th birthday party in Las Vegas. Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, reportedly brought a group of women to his hotel room at the Cosmopolitan after celebrating his birthday at Drai’s Nightclub and one of those women accused him of rape. Las Vegas authorities elected not to file charges, but now Neverson is being ordered to pay $11 million to the husband of one of the women, a Maryland Capitol police officer who was reportedly beaten by Neverson and his security guards.

TMZ reports that Tyrelle Dunn sued Neverson, claiming that he was beaten and injured while trying to rescue his wife from the hotel room. Dunn claimed that his wife screamed for help, saying that she was being held against her will, and that Neverson and his security attacked him when he tried to intervene, scarring him and fracturing his eye sockets. Neverson reportedly didn’t respond to Dunn’s lawsuit, and a Las Vegas judge has ordered Neverson to pay him $11 million in a summary judgment.

