Trey Songz Under Investigation For Sexual Assault In Las Vegas

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Diesel

News November 29, 2021 8:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Trey Songz is reportedly under investigation for sexual assault in Las Vegas. TMZ says the incident took place at the Cosmopolitan over the weekend. The report came into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub. Later, he and his entourage reportedly brought a group of women back to the Cosmopolitan.

The singer has dealt with a slew of legal issues dating back to December 2016 when he was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor aggravated assault for injuring a photographer following a show in Detroit. In 2018, a woman claimed that Neverson sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub. She filed a lawsuit seeking damages of $10 million.

More recently, Trey Songz was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, where, during a conference championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, he was involved in an altercation with a police officer. Neverson was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

