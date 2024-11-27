In September, Pa Salieu was released from prison after serving 21 months and shared the song “Belly.” Last month, the British rapper joined Disclosure onstage at Manchester’s Warehouse Project to debut a collab called “King Steps,” and now it’s gotten an official release.

“We’re excited to continue showcasing the darker, harder side of our sound with ‘King Steps,’” the electronic duo said in a statement. “UK Garage has always been a core influence in our music, and it’s incredible to see its impact growing so much over the past year. Collaborating with Pa Salieu — who’s delivering some of the best music coming out of the UK right now — makes it the perfect time to release this track.”

Salieu added, “I’m an Afrikan Alien, and I know that garage music isn’t a genre people might expect me to jump on — but that’s what being an alien is about, moving from planet to planet, sound to sound. I stepped into Disclosure’s world and together we created an atmosphere that blends where we’re both coming from. That is true collaboration.”

Listen below.