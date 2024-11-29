DJ Koze’s last studio album Knock Knock was one of the Best Electronic Albums Of 2018. The German musician has kept a fairly low profile since then, although last year he released an EP and produced every track on Róisín Murphy’s album Hit Parade. Now, he’s announcing a new album of his own called Music Can Hear Us. Before it arrives in April, he’s shared the new single “Pure Love,” which features Damon Albarn.

Music Can Hear Us, Koze’s fourth album, is billed as “a 64-minute return trip to space.” “Pure Love” pairs a tropical-sounding dance beat with Albarn’s AutoTuned vocals. Listen to it below.

Music Can Hear Us is out 4/4 via Pampa.