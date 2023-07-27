The German dance mastermind DJ Koze has been making bright, thoughtful minimal techno for decades. Koze produced every track on Róisín Murphy’s forthcoming album Hit Parade, and he’s also got some new music of his own. Earlier this month, Koze announced a new two-track EP called Wespennest, which was inspired by Koze’s time staying at a Benedictine monastery on the Indonesian island Sulawesi. We’ve already posted the title track, an eight-minute collaboration with the singer Sophia Kennedy. Today, the EP is out, and Koze has shared the even-longer B-side.

The new song “Candidasa,” presumably named after the seaside town in Bali, is vintage Koze. The 10-minute track is sprawling and meditative, but it stays bright and frisky throughout. You could dance to this, which isn’t always a given with Koze’s generation of dance producers, but you could also have a pleasant time just zoning out to it. Check it out below.

The Wespennest EP is out now on Pampa.