DJ Koze – “Wespennest” (Feat. Sophia Kennedy)

New Music July 13, 2023 1:01 PM By Chris DeVille

DJ Koze has a new 12″ on the way, billed as the result of an “inspiring stay in a secluded Benedictine monastery on the enchanting island of Sulawesi.” You’ll have to wait to hear B-side “Candidasa.” A-side “Wespennest,” out today, pairs the German minimal techno mainstay with Sophia Kennedy, the eclectic Baltimore-born German musician who records for City Slang. Spanning eight hazy minutes, it’s a midtempo electronic pop song that sounds like fleeting refreshment on an oppressively hot day. Listen below.

The Wespennest EP is out 7/28 on Pampa.

