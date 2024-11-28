Watch Doves Play Their First Show In Five Years, Without Frontman Jimi Goodwin

Doves are coming back next year with Constellations For The Lonely, their first album since 2020. To promote it, they’re hitting the road for the first time since 2019, but without frontman Jimi Goodwin, who is sitting out the tour for mental health reasons. In his stead, the other core members of Doves, brothers Jez and Andy Williams, are handling lead vocals at the shows.

The first of those gigs went down Wednesday at the Sugarmill in Stoke. The set included three songs Doves had never played live before: “Mother Silverlake,” “Cold Dreaming,” and new single “Renegade.” No photography was allowed during the show, but a few clips snuck out, and you can watch them below.

⁦@dovesmusicblog⁩ absolutely blinding set from Doves at the Sugarmill, Stoke tonight! What a bloody treat in a small venue for 400 capacity…so many pinch me moments- thank you so so much xxx pic.twitter.com/7v9aMk9CJa — sn0w_wh1te (@AmassTracy) November 27, 2024

⁦@dovesmusicblog⁩ Doves Doves Doves- Oh my God! Off the scale, my ears are still ringing this morning! Stoke last night with 398 others! Flipping awesome xxx pic.twitter.com/4GSz4FOcNX — sn0w_wh1te (@AmassTracy) November 28, 2024