Watch Doves Play Their First Show In Five Years, Without Frontman Jimi Goodwin

News November 28, 2024 10:59 AM By Chris DeVille

Doves are coming back next year with Constellations For The Lonely, their first album since 2020. To promote it, they’re hitting the road for the first time since 2019, but without frontman Jimi Goodwin, who is sitting out the tour for mental health reasons. In his stead, the other core members of Doves, brothers Jez and Andy Williams, are handling lead vocals at the shows.

The first of those gigs went down Wednesday at the Sugarmill in Stoke. The set included three songs Doves had never played live before: “Mother Silverlake,” “Cold Dreaming,” and new single “Renegade.” No photography was allowed during the show, but a few clips snuck out, and you can watch them below.

