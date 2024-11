Ex-Vöid announced their new album In Love Again with the release of lead single “Swansea” back in September. Today, we give thanks for the album’s second advance track. “Pinhead” is a swooning shoegaze indie-pop track that immerses Lan McArdle and Owen Williams’ vocals in distortion to pleasing effect. Listen below.

In Love Again by Ex-Vöid

In Love Again is out 1/17 on Tapete.