Franz Ferdinand did a Sofa Session with Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday night, featuring a cover of one of 2024’s biggest hits. The band performed Chappell Roan’s spring-summer sensation “Good Luck, Babe!” and spoke with Whiley, including this quote from Alex Kapranos about their choice of material:

It’s just an amazing song by an incredible artist. It’s funny, you get some artists that have a moment, often it’s kind of divisive. Some people absolutely love them and some people hate them. But I’ve not come across anybody I know, none of my friends, nobody I know, who doesn’t like this artist. They’re just so good. This song’s incredible so we’re going to play it.

Keeping the pop star theme going, Kapranos added, “Interestingly, my niece is now 16 and I’m suddenly cool to her because I told her that Lady Gaga broke her nose in a mosh pit at our gig when she was a high school student.” Check out the full session here, and see a clip of the “Good Luck, Babe!” cover below.