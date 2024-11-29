Zach Bryan Pauses Second Show In A Week After Fan Throws Zyn Can At Him

News November 29, 2024 12:40 PM By Abby Jones

Sigh. Here we go again. As long as there’s live music, there are gonna be people in the audience throwing shit to musicians on stage, I suppose. Even the most famous musicians working today, like Zach Bryan, are not safe from getting pelted with random objects. Bryan has paused not one, but two of his shows in the past week in response to said pelting of random objects.

At one of Bryan’s shows in Tacoma, Washington a few nights ago, someone threw an unidentified object in his direction. It looked small and lightweight, maybe a playing card. It didn’t hit Bryan, but he paused the song to call out the thrower. “Who was it? Does anyone know?” he scolded. “Don’t throw shit at concerts.”

Then, Bryan was performing in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday night, where another attendee apparently did not get the “no throwing” memo. Bryan was in the middle of playing “Tourniquet” when a can of Zyn, the nicotine pouch du jour, came flying down towards him. “Let’s not be dicks, huh?” He said before tossing the can aside and quickly resuming. It should be noted that Bryan has got himself in a bit of hot water recently. But that doesn’t mean he deserves to have things thrown at him. Be an adult and talk smack in your group chat. See videos of the throwing incidents below.

 

@juniper.berriesss sorry zach #zyns#zachbryan#portland ♬ original sound – Juni&lt3

