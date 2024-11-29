Sick New World 2025 Cancelled

Barely six weeks after the lineup reveal, Sick New World 2025 has been cancelled. Today, the organizers behind the metal-heavy music festival have announced that they won’t be proceeding in Las Vegas in April, due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The statement reads in full:

It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World. Tickets purchased directly from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days.

The Sick New World 2025 was going to feature headliners Metallica and Linkin Park as well as Acid Bath’s first show in nearly 30 years.