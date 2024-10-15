Sick New World Announces 2025 Lineup With Metallica, Linkin Park, & An Acid Bath Reunion

Las Vegas is home to what appears to be an increasing number of niche music festivals. Stereogum staff just got back from the second-wave emo-heavy Best Friends Forever, and aughts pop-punk nostalgia will runneth over at When We Were Young this weekend. For those who like their music as heavy as their eyeliner, the third annual Sick New World will return to Sin City on Apr. 12, headlined by Metallica, Linkin Park (interesting choice!), and Acid Bath’s first show in nearly 30 years.

System Of A Down, who headlined the past two iterations of Sick New World, will not play the fest in 2025; however, Daron Malakian’s other band Scars On Broadway will. The lineup will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, Refused, Underoath, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, 311, the Flaming Lips (???), Cradle Of Filth, Napalm Death, Show Me The Body, and more in a single day. It’ll be Acid Bath’s first show since bassist Audie Pitre died in 1997; incidentally, frontman Dax Riggs also just announced his first solo album in 15 years.

Ticket presale for Sick New World 2025 begins this Friday here.