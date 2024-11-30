Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dead At 44

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for theatrical emo heroes My Chemical Romance, has died. The musician was found dead in his Tennessee home on Tuesday (Nov. 26). According to TMZ, Bryar was last seen alive on Nov. 4 and his body was found by Animal Control, who were called to remove two dogs. The cause of death is currently unknown. He was 44.

Bryar was born in Chicago on Dec. 31, 1979. He befriended MCR while working as a touring sound engineer, meeting them on their tour with the Used. He joined MCR for the group’s third album, 2006’s wildly popular The Black Parade, replacing Matt Pelissier. He played in the band until 2010, and was credited on MCR’s fourth LP Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys as well as their compilation record Conventional Weapons. He retired from music in 2014 and then focused on dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.

MCR — who broke up in 2013 and reunited in 2019 — recently announced a stadium tour for The Black Parade, which has openers like Violent Femmes, Pixies, Thursday, Devo, and more.