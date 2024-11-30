Ciara’s Goodies Reissue Removes R. Kelly, Adds Accidental Windows Sound
Ciara is celebrating 20 years of her album Goodies with an anniversary edition. The singer removed her R. Kelly collab “Next To You” from the vinyl and digital versions of the LP following the R&B superstar being convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography. However, there’s another change on the record that’s less intentional.
As per TikTokers, “1, 2 Step” featuring Missy Elliott also now contains a recording error on some pressings of the vinyl — the Windows pop-up sound. How exactly does such a mistake happen? I’m not sure. Watch clips of the record’s mishap below.
@vinylwithvodka My jaw dropped.. i thought it was my laptop and then i remembered i dont have a laptop in my room @Legacy Recordings fix this!!! #ciara #goodies #vinyl #vinylfail #vinyltok #vinylcheck #vinylcollector #fyp ♬ original sound – vinylwithvodka
@awildvinylappears Ciara babes what is this???? How did this make it past quality control? 🙀 Before you come for me and my Bluetooth speaker, yes I know the quality is poorer via Bluetooth I do not have any space for wired speakers. #Ciara #vinylunboxing #vinylrecords #vinyltok #vinylcollection #vinylerror #smiski ♬ original sound – Andreas' Records