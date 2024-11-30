Ciara’s Goodies Reissue Removes R. Kelly, Adds Accidental Windows Sound

Ciara is celebrating 20 years of her album Goodies with an anniversary edition. The singer removed her R. Kelly collab “Next To You” from the vinyl and digital versions of the LP following the R&B superstar being convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography. However, there’s another change on the record that’s less intentional.

As per TikTokers, “1, 2 Step” featuring Missy Elliott also now contains a recording error on some pressings of the vinyl — the Windows pop-up sound. How exactly does such a mistake happen? I’m not sure. Watch clips of the record’s mishap below.