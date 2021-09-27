R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking

News September 27, 2021 3:34 PM By Chris DeVille

R. Kelly has been convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. As the New York Times reports, a federal jury in New York found the Chicago-born R&B superstar, born Robert Kelly, guilty of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking. The jury concluded that Kelly is the leader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex.

This is Kelly’s first time facing criminal consequences for sex crimes after being found not guilty in his 2008 child pornography trial. He faces separate charges in Illinois and Minnesota. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner, Kelly will be sentenced on May 4 and faces decades in prison.

