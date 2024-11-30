Watch METZ Play Their Farewell Show

Last month, METZ announced an indefinite hiatus. The Toronto noise-rock crew said they needed to “take time to focus on other endeavors and enjoy more time at home with our families.” On Friday (Nov. 29), they played their farewell show at Hackney’s EartH in England.

METZ spent their final night onstage shredding to an impassioned crowd, playing tunes from throughout their discography, including April’s Up On Gravity Hill. Below, watch clips from the gig and see the setlist (according to setlist.fm).





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stef Michalski (@stef_michalski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charco (@charco25)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Sally (@dirtylandrover)

SETLIST:

01 “No Reservation / Love Comes Crashing”

02 “Blind Youth Industrial Park”

03 “Acetate”

04 “Get Off”

05 “Entwined (Street Light Buzz)”

06 “Demolition Row”

07 “Hail Taxi”

08 “Light Your Way Home”

09 “Mess Of Wires”

10 “The Swimmer”

11 “99”

12 “Headache”

13 “A Boat To Drown In”

14 “Wet Blanket”