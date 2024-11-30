Sloan Played Some Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Special Smeared Show

On Friday (Nov. 29), Sloan performed a special Smeared show in Toronto to celebrate their 1992 debut. The Canadian rock band did not only play the record front to back, but also threw in B-sides and covers of Eric’s Trip and Jale.

The group played “Lemonzinger” and “Sleepover” for the first time since 1992; “Ragdoll” for the first time since 1993; “Raspberry,” “Amped,” and “Pillow Fight” for the first time since 1995; “Two Seater” for the first time since 1996; “Left Of Centre” for the first time since 2000; “Take It In” for the first time since 2007; “Laying Blame” for the first time since 2010; “What’s There To Decide?” for the first time since 2011; “Pretty Voice,” “Marcus Said,” “Torn,” and “Lucky For Me” for the first time since 2013; “Sugartune” for the first time since 2018.

The Eric’s Trip covers were “Stove” and “Smother,” and the Jale cover was “Promise.” Below, watch clips from the night and see the setlist (according to setlist.fm).





SETLIST:

01 “Underwhelmed”

02 “Raspberry”

03 “I Am The Cancer”

04 “Median Strip”

05 “Take It In”

06 “500 Up”

07 “Marcus Said”

08 “Sugartune”

09 “Left Of Centre”

10 “Lemonzinger”

11 “Two Seater”

12 “What’s There to Decide?”

13 “Rag Doll”

14 “Laying Blame”

15 “Pretty Voice”

16 “Lucky For Me”

17 “Promise” (Jale cover)

18 “Torn”

19 “Pillow Fight”

20 “Amped”

21 “Sleepover”

22 “Stove” (Eric’s Trip cover)

23 “Smother” (Eric’s Trip cover)

24 “Coax Me”