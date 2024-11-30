The 2024 State Of K-Pop Address
Welcome back, pop fans! While the American music industry is waking up from holiday hibernation, the rest of the music industry is doing no such thing. This month, we’re going to take a look at the state of K-Pop — the good, bad, and the prolific — and its increasing enmeshment with the US pop world.
We’re Living In K-Pop’s World
A decade ago, the Korean pop industry was enormous but largely self-contained, even as it started producing global smashes. These days, the boundaries between Korean and American pop are far more permeable. Sometimes things are engineered that way. Katseye, a girl group put together by US-based Geffen Records and South Korea-based Hybe — more on them later — is an explicit attempt to replicate the K-Pop model for the Western market. “Touch,” a sweet NewJeans/3LW pastiche — more on them later too — has crept into US pop radio rotation, and deservedly so.
Another thing about “Touch”: It was co-written by Cashmere Cat, a pop songwriting lifer. This is increasingly common. According to Billboard, about 80% of K-Pop songs now involve Western hitmakers in some capacity. The trend isn’t limited to deliberate crossover attempts like “Touch,” but to the industry as a whole. These are generally existing demos from songwriting camps and sessions, with the lyrics rewritten and/or localized to the Korean market — and often the better ones from those sessions. After all, landing a hit for a K-Pop megastar is far more prestigious (and lucrative) than only making it to an American B-lister’s album as a deep cut.
The dynamics here are a bit fraught. While K-Pop musicians might be sought-after, this doesn’t necessarily extend to industry personnel, and Western imports are crowding out local songwriters: “There’s not a lot of Korean writers that actually work on the big hit songs — that goes to the Western industry,” one Seoul-based songwriter told the publication. And the cultural exchange doesn’t flow in the opposite direction nearly as much; there also aren’t a lot of Korean writers that work on big US hit songs, despite their track records.
That’s not to say those writers aren’t hugely influential. You probably don’t get songs like Camila Cabello’s brash “I LUV IT,” or even FKA Twigs’ chamber pop/electro mashup “Eusexua,” without the try-everything song suites of K-Pop hits. Arguably, you might not even get the pendulum swing in the US back to unabashedly maximalist pop if K-Pop hadn’t sustained that big sound for years.
A Star Is Born (And Then Another)
As for those K-Pop megastars: All of the members of Blackpink have now embarked on solo careers, as have all the members of BTS. There are a couple of reasons for this. The US music industry, much more so than the British or Asian markets, loves the breakout pop star narrative — periodically forgetting that fans love boy bands and girl groups, from One Direction to the Spice Girls all the way back to the Beatles, with many stops in between. For boy bands specifically, South Korea requires most men to serve in the military before age 28, which creates a looming time limit for boy bands. (Part of why BTS went on hiatus was so the guys could space out their respective enlistments without totally going silent.) And obviously, the more music a group puts out, the more they can maximize fan engagement.
Collectively, these debuts show that “K-Pop” is perhaps an overly broad label. While the Blackpink solo singles are straight-ahead pop, the BTS offshoots cover a lot of genre ground. RM’s solo music is perhaps the most eclectic (and the most critic-baity), spanning city pop to smooth Erykah Badu-featuring throwbacks to experimental rap. (If you enjoyed Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia, definitely check out RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person.) Jung Kook and Jimin are full-on R&B crossovers, on different places on the horny/loverboy axis. J-Hope’s “On The Street” is a pensive J. Cole-featuring rap cut, while V’s “FRI(END)S” is punny, falsetto-driven pop. And Jin’s just released Happy leans into power-pop, including a homage to “Mr. Brightside.”
A nice side effect here is that because the BTS guys are working in different genres, there’s less of a sense that they’re competing against one another and thus less drama — at least not publicly. That said: While both Blackpink and BTS have insisted that they’re not disbanding, anyone who’s followed any boy band or girl group knows how this story goes. Some of these debuts, such as Rosé’s Rosie, have been explicitly framed as newly liberated re-introductions; inevitably, there’s subtext that the artist has been stifled by their former careers.
Trouble at the Top
Sometimes that’s more than just subtext. Girl group NewJeans is perhaps the single most influential act in Korea and globally, in their throwbacks to Y2K-era pop and sugary drum-and-bass; this spring’s “How Sweet” was suffused with all the same charms. Their rise was meteoric — until it wasn’t. Until recently, NewJeans were signed to Ador, an imprint of the aforementioned Hybe; the group split from the label this week after years of animosity.
The story is complicated and protracted — here’s a full timeline — but revolves around the group’s producer Min Hee-Jin, who mentored NewJeans and helped refine their sound and image. Min was axed from the label, sued, and reported to the police; the ensuing battle went all the way to South Korean’s national legislature. Accusations flew. The label claimed Min held an outsize amount of shares in the company and/or was trying to steal NewJeans off their roster. Min and her supporters argued that the label bullied and harassed NewJeans’ members, as well as plagiarizing them. Specifically, they claimed that Hybe’s new girl group ILLIT wasn’t just influenced by NewJeans but a deliberate attempt to rip off and replace the label’s former stars.
Unusually for the K-Pop world, much of the pushback was led by NewJeans themselves. After making some veiled comments on TV praising Min, they made a burner YouTube account and demanded, explicitly and at length, that she be reinstated. (The original video has, unsurprisingly, disappeared from YouTube, but fans have preserved copies.) In an industry that demands perfect behavior from its idols, NewJeans’ candor was shocking.
Caveat here: The US pop machine is plenty controlling and its contracts plenty restricting, and a lot of the Western coverage of K-Pop music industry corruption has an undertone of cultural voyeurism. (As a comparison, imagine someone writing about the Diddy scandal as a product of an unfamiliar foreign industry.) Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony complained in a moment of frustration that the group was “treated like slaves.” JADE’s “Angel Of My Dreams” is basically a diss track calling Simon Cowell a mercenary shitheel. Lou Pearlman, the Svengali behind *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, was odious in almost every way. And in K-Pop, girl group Loona imploded amid similar creative struggles a few years ago, and this year, Seunghan of boy-band RIIZE was kicked out over photos of him kissing a woman and smoking.
But NewJeans have been especially brave in expressing their dissatisfaction in a way that feels precedent-setting, both good and bad. Bad: The RIIZE scandal suggests that labels have become far less forgiving of artists perceived to be stepping out of line even slightly. Good: The court of public opinion seems to be siding with NewJeans. Unsurprisingly, many of the public creative struggles in K-Pop have involved groups who are marketed as authentic and boundary-pushing — and who want to prove they aren’t just marketed that way. Perhaps the best Western comp might be the Monkees: manufactured as a fictional band and a disposable product, rocketing to pop stardom, and totally controlled throughout: prevented from playing their own instruments, choosing their own collaborators, or making creative choices at all. The band hated this, increasingly publicly, and ultimately fired their own Svengali, Don Kirshner, to make music on their own terms. That music has since been vindicated by history. NewJeans, though, have done them one better: their music has been vindicated already. Hits speak for themselves.
POP TEN
Jin - "Running Wild"
Here’s that homage to “Mr. Brightside.” Co-written by Gary Barlow of Take That, “Running Wild” is a surging love song that serves as a punchy (re-)introduction to Jin. (It’s getting a big global push, including a road trip-themed Tonight Show performance earlier this month.) In particular: While stans don’t need to hear this, those who know BTS primarily as a group unit might be pleasantly surprised by the deep, theatrical New Wave vocals that Jin pulls out here.
Ariana Grande - "Popular"
Ariana Grande has almost definitely manifested a teenage dream here. Much as Austin Butler tried to literally become Elvis for his biopic, Grande has spent the whole Wicked promotional cycle trying to literally become The Good Witch. (Even if that Method acting may not totally extend into Grande’s real life.) Many theater kids do — as an audition song for a comic lead, “Popular” lives up to its name — and Grande is very much a theater kid. You don’t make it to Broadway, as Grande did as a teen with Jason Robert Brown’s 13 — without being a real one.
Despite a few R&B riffs in the intro, Grande’s version is largely faithful to the Broadway style, including an actually impressive legit soprano coda. (This generation is spoiled for musical theater crossovers; back in my day all we had was Emmy Rossum in the Phantom Of The Opera movie). And as we’ve known, she also has excellent comic instincts — not to tip my hand too much, but as someone very familiar with the original Kristin Chenoweth version, her timing on some of the jokes got me good!
Still not sold? Just a reminder that Ariana Grande already released “Popular” as a single over a decade ago, via interpolation in a Mika song, and that the real thing is better.
The Weeknd - "Timeless" (Feat. Playboi Carti)
The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are both chameleonic vocalists, but in different ways. Abel’s voice is smooth and slips into multiple musical forms with ease; “Timeless,” evoking Trilogy as much as it does, is a reminder of that. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti just has a bunch of different voices, many of which he brings to this (and at least one of which sounds like the Weeknd).
Jack Harlow - "Hello Miss Johnson"
OK, fine, I get it now. I doubt Harlow was deliberately trying to highlight his Jack Johnson vibes with a track title that literally contains the name — the song’s an obvious riff on OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson.” But Johnson’s chill frat-folk and Harlow’s chill frat-rap are of a kind: tracks with a sneakily, lazy charm that sometimes manages to get you. And despite some side-eyeable pickup lines like “tryna make the population increase,” Harlow does succeed at shooting his musical shot. (Arguably the first line, which I won’t spoil, is also pretty side-eyeable; but unfortunately I think it also works.)
The Marías - "No One Noticed"
Indie-pop group The Marías aren’t exactly obscure; they’ve guested on a Bad Bunny album and been nominated for a Grammy. But they probably didn’t plan for this deepish cut from their album Submarine winning the TikTok virality lottery and drifting its way into the upper echelons of the Hot 100. (This comment on its YouTube really gets at the nature of music consumption today: “Finally don’t have to listen to a podcast version of this on Spotify that gets taken down every week.”)
Maybe the public just really yearns for Beach House. Or maybe the song thrived on TikTok because the song captures an especially online kind of yearning: languishing in a long-distance “virtual connection” that’s doomed to remain nothing more. (If that’s you and you need to brood some more, the Tiny Desk Concert adds a new outro.)
Flo - "AAA"
Girl group Flo are perpetually bubbling under, despite releasing one primo R&B throwback after another. “AAA” — standing for “access all areas,” a cute little backstage flirtation conceit I’m surprised hasn’t been done more often — keeps up the quality. This could be (the non-Left Eye parts of) a TLC single from the ’90s and a particularly opulent one.
Gracie Abrams - "That's So True"
“That’s So True,” like Abrams’ other work, is firmly part of the Taylor Swift folk-pop tradition. More importantly, it’s part of the grand lineage of love/hate/maybe-latent-crushing songs directed at a guy’s new girlfriend. Those almost never miss. But the almost-sweetness of this single conceals some deeply bitter lyrics, as Abrams strains under the pressure to suppress un-suppressable feelings.
There’s a meta element to this. Abrams, a Swift superfan, no doubt knows how much Swift’s love life is surveilled and how much her messier early ex disses were scrutinized. Apologetic lines like “smiling through it, that’s my life” and “I think I hate her — I’m not that evolved” seem written with an awareness that she too has entered the public eye, which wants her pleasant, presentable and likable. She succeeds at that all too well.
Dasha - "Heartbreaker From Tennessee"
Lady A’s “Need You Now” was a huge crossover hit, so naturally country’s newest rising star would try to recapture its magic: a subdued pop-rock chug, a chorus that soars above it all. But unlike some country stars, Dasha is a songwriter as well as singer, and as would-be crossover hits go, “Heartbreaker from Tennessee” has unusual gravitas.
The song’s a familiar country weepie, but there’s heavy subtext in the lyrics that the “heartbreaker from Tennessee” might not be a central-casting cowboy, but an industry predator: “he likes ’em young, I was 23… now I’m the star of the story, headline on the cover page.” Her story is almost uncomfortably self-lacerating, and like “Austin” before it, reveals Dasha as a songwriter with real things to say.
Shaboozey - "Drink Don't Need No Mix" (Feat. BigxThaPlug)
Shaboozey is also, at least nominally, country — though the guitar line on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” honestly sounds more like Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River.” (A great song.) If the Gracie Abrams song succeeded by invoking a familiar songwriting trope, “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” succeeds by doing the opposite: it’s one of the only songs in recent memory to address the frustrating and relatable indignity of being handed a weak drink. And as effective as a singalong “A Bar Song” is, the grain in Shaboozey’s voice comes out a lot more when it isn’t overshadowed by the novelty of interpolating J-Kwon.
Rebecca Black - "TRUST!"
We all know that Rebecca Black is really good now, right? Awesome. (I regret not ranking “Crumbs” higher last year.) There are two reasons this makes the closing lineup. Reason one: The song is electroclash via Luciana’s “I’m Still Hot” and Till The World Ends-era Britney; there’s also a spaghetti-Western riff and a post-punk bridge. All of these things rule. The other reason is that the video starts out with a Mean Girls homage, including a Grimes subliminal I had to stop and rewind the clip for.