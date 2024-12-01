The Cure Share Robert Smith Remix, Announce Troxy Live Album

A month ago the Cure returned with Songs Of A Lost World, their first album in 16 years and their best in a long, long time. It marked the Cure’s first #1 album in the UK since 1992’s Wish, as well as their highest charting album in the US since Wish. That’s worth celebrating! And so the Cure will share the live album Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV later this month. But first, we get to hear Robert Smith’s remix of album single “A Fragile Thing.”

Better yet, the Cure will donate all the money they make from Live World to War Child, a UK-based charity helping children in war-torn areas like Gaza and Lebanon. It was recorded during the same concert the Cure livestreamed upon the original album’s release. Pre-order the live album here and see the tracklist below. Also below, check out Smith’s “A Fragile Thing” remix.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alone”

02 “And Nothing Is Forever”

03 “A Fragile Thing”

04 “Warsong”

05 “Drone:Nodrone”

06 “I Can Never Say Goodbye”

07 “All I Ever Am”

08 “Endsong”

Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV is out 12/13 via Fiction/Polydor.