Steven Van Zandt, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, & More Join Jesse Malin’s First Show Since Spinal Stroke

Last year, Jesse Malin — the beloved New York singer-songwriter who also played in punk bands like Heart Attack and D Generation — suffered a spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. But things have been looking up over the past couple of months; he’s made progress walking again, he’s performed on CBS Saturday Sessions, and his musical peers and friends released a tribute album in his honor. On Sunday night, he also performed his first public concert since the stroke at New York’s Beacon Theatre, accompanied by guests including Steven Van Zandt, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, and more.

The first of two benefit shows, the evening also featured performances from Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz and David Immgerglück, Jakob Dylan, J Mascis, and more. Malin even stood up onstage for a bit. Night two will proceed tonight, and you can see some highlights from the first night below.