AC/DC Announce First North American Tour In Nine Years

If you’ve never seen AC/DC live, you should absolutely see AC/DC live. The ancient Australian hard-rock institution is still out, even though all of its classic-era members are either dead or extremely old. Nevertheless, their live show remains an absolute blast, and you really need to be in the building at least once when the “Hell’s Bells” intro rings out. Now, those of us in North America will get at least one more chance at it.

Earlier this year, AC/DC toured European stadiums and arenas — their first time in the road in eight years. Now, they’ve announced plans to bring their Power Up tour to North America this spring. The last time that they toured over here, singer Brian Johnson suffered sudden hearing loss, and Axl Rose had to step in as the band’s lead vocalist. Now, Johnson is back in the lineup. So is lead guitarist Angus Young, who’s really the guy you’re paying to see. The rest of the current touring lineup includes Angus’ brother Stevie on rhythm guitar, as well as bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

4/14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

4/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

4/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

4/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

4/30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

5/04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

5/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

5/12 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

5/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

5/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

5/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field