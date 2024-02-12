AC/DC Announce First Tour In Eight Years

Ancestral hard rock overlords AC/DC are still an electrifying live band even though all their classic-era members are either old or dead. On the AC/DC website, there’s been a countdown clock for a while, and it reached zero this morning. As it turns out, AC/DC were touring a big European stadium tour — their first time properly hitting the road in eight years.

AC/DC played Power Trip, the massive California hard rock festival, last year. Other than that, though, they haven’t played a live show since 2016. This summer, though, they’ll play 21 shows across Europe, the UK, and Ireland. The band released their album Power Up in 2020, and it’ll be the first time that they get to play those songs on tour.

On Power Up, AC/DC reunited with some former members, but those members won’t necessarily join them on tour. On this trek, the lineup will feature longtime AC/DC members Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Stevie Young. Instead of troubled drummer Phil Rudd, they’ll have former Alanis Morissette drummer Phil Laug, who filled in for Rudd at Power Trip. Bassist Cliff Williams retired from the band when they finished their 2016 tour, and he came back for the Power Up, album, but he’s not on board for this tour. Instead, the new bassist is Chris Chaney, another former Alanis sideman who also filled in for Eric Avery during the early-’00s Jane’s Addiction reunion.

I wouldn’t have expected the new AC/DC touring lineup to feature Alanis Morissette’s old rhythm section, but you already know that the real point of an AC/DC show is getting to see Angus Young doing his circus-geek guitar-hero act. As long as that’s happening, it’s still AC/DC. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/17 – Glesenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

5/21 – Glesenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

5/25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy @ RCF

5/29 – Seville, Spain @ La Cartuja Stadium

6/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena

6/09 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

6/12 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

6/16 – Dresden, Germany @ Messe

6/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

6/26 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

6/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium

7/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

7/07 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

7/13 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Ring

7/17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Wasen

7/21 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Old Airport

7/27 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Zeppelinfeld

7/31 – Hannover, Germany @ Messe

8/09 – Dessel/Werchter, Germany @ Festival Grounds

8/13 – Paris, France @ Hippodrome

8/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park