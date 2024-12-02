Cruel World Announces UK Sister Festival Forever Now With Kraftwerk, Johnny Marr, Happy Mondays, & More

For the past three years, the Cruel World festival has been bringing the stars of ’80s goth, post-punk, and new wave to Southern California. The greater Los Angeles area has long been a stronghold for gloomy British rock, and the festival has been a hit. Next year, Cruel World is coming back, with New Order and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds as headliners. Now, the event producer AEG Presents has teamed up with the people behind Cruel World to announce a sister festival called Forever Now that’ll happen in the UK, the homeland of so many of these bands. The first edition is coming to the English city of Milton Keynes next year, and it’s got a lineup full of legends.

Kraftwerk will headline the first-ever Forever Now fest, which comes to Milton Keynes’ National Bowl on 6/22. The festival is named after the album that the Psychedelic Furs released in 1982, and they’re naturally on the bill, as are their recent tourmates the Jesus And Mary Chain. Billy Idol is near the top of the lineup, as is the UK alt-rock institution The The. Maybe The The will play with Johnny Marr, who’s obviously best-known for the Smiths but who also had a nice run as their guitarist. Marr is also on the bill as a solo artist.

Before the Cult became the Cult, they were known as Southern Death Cult, and then just Death Cult. They’ll play early-material Death Cult sets at both Cruel World and Forever Now. Punk legends the Damned will play a set focused on their goth-leaning 1980 LP The Black Album. The Forever Now lineup also includes the Happy Mondays, Peter Murphy, Public Image Ltd., Berlin, Theatre Of Hate, the Chameleons, the Motels, UK Decay, and She Wants Revenge. Music journalist John Robb will curate an Echo Chamber stage for interviews, panels, and in-depth discussions.