YSL Defendant Yak Gotti Stabbed In Fulton County Jail Annex

Four years ago, Deamonte Kendrick, the rapper known as Yak Gotti, joined his YSL compatriots Young Thug and Gunna on a song called “Take It To Trial.” That sentiment became quite real for all three artists in 2022 when the YSL braintrust was indicted on RICO charges. After historically lengthy legal proceedings, Gunna and Young Thug have accepted plea deals and gone free, but Yak Gotti remains on trial, in the custody of Fulton County, and apparently at risk of violent attacks.

Gotti was stabbed at a Fulton County jail annex Sunday, Channel 2 Action News reports. Though he suffered minor injuries, he was expected back in court today. The network received this statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office:

Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and another jail resident were in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 1. Kendrick received treatment for minor injuries from a sharp object at the Fulton County Jail. The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.

The stabbing comes days after another rapper, Wack 100, posted three hours of footage of Gotti snitching to the authorities.