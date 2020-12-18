Young Thug, Gunna, & Yak Gotti – “Take It To Trial”

Young Thug hasn’t released a full-length in 2020, but he’s been an inescapable presence anyway. Thug has shown up on dozens of other people’s songs, including Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” which follows Camila Cabello’s “Havana” as the second #1 hit with a Young Thug guest verse. Today, Thug has come out with a single of his own, teaming up with a couple of proteges.

The new song “Take It To Trial” is a hard-flexing song with a hook about asserting your right to a day in court. On the song, Thug intones the weirdly catchy and repetitive hook, and he raps alongside two younger Atlanta rappers: Gunna, the rising star who owes his whole style to Thug, and Yak Gotti, a new rapper on Thug’s Young Stoner Life label. Gunna raps that he will “pop ’em like a cyst,” and I believe it’s the first time I’ve heard that particular simile. Thug co-directed the flashy video, which features a Boosie Badazz cameo and some truly futuristic sunglasses.

“Take It To Trial” is the first single from Thug’s forthcoming compilation Slime Language 2, the sequel to 2018’s Slime Language. We don’t yet know when that’s coming. Check out the “Take It To Trial” video below.