Kilby Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup

This year’s Kilby Block Party was a great time, and now the Salt Lake City music festival has revealed its lineup for 2025. The headliners include New Order, Beach House, Weezer doing the Blue Album, and Justice.

Taking place May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark, the event also has Devo, Slowdive, Yo La Tengo, Car Seat Headrest, St. Vincent, TV On The Radio, Built To Spill, Perfume Genius, the Lemon Twigs, Real Estate, Julien Baker and Torres, Panda Bear, Geese, Bôa, Nation Of Language, Toro Y Moi, Tennis, Momma, Hovvdy, Gang Of Four, Ovlov, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Frost Children, Still Woozy, Black Country, New Road, Friko, Bartees Strange, Sasami, Been Stellar, Jay Som, Wallows, and more.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (Dec. 4) at noon EST. Find more information on their website.