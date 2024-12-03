Kilby Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup

News December 3, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Kilby Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup

News December 3, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

This year’s Kilby Block Party was a great time, and now the Salt Lake City music festival has revealed its lineup for 2025. The headliners include New Order, Beach House, Weezer doing the Blue Album, and Justice.

Taking place May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark, the event also has Devo, Slowdive, Yo La Tengo, Car Seat Headrest, St. Vincent, TV On The Radio, Built To Spill, Perfume Genius, the Lemon Twigs, Real Estate, Julien Baker and Torres, Panda Bear, Geese, Bôa, Nation Of Language, Toro Y Moi, Tennis, Momma, Hovvdy, Gang Of Four, Ovlov, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Frost Children, Still Woozy, Black Country, New Road, Friko, Bartees Strange, Sasami, Been Stellar, Jay Som, Wallows, and more.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (Dec. 4) at noon EST. Find more information on their website.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease-And-Desist, While Feds Seize Thousands Of Other Fakes In LA

3 days ago 0

Roger Waters Blasts Radiohead’s Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood Over BDS In New Interview

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest